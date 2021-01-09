Advertisement

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting along Panorama Avenue NW

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound after a shooting in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue NW Friday.

Crews responded around 6:40 p.m. to a report of a person being shot. No arrests were made.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent. Roanoke Police say both forms of communication can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Snow bands advancing into the region overnight
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low...
Potential refreeze overnight; Sunny weekend expected
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in...
Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions

Latest News

Virginia's Jay Huff (30) drives past Boston College's Demarr Langford Jr. (15) during the first...
Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College, 61-49
Phase 1B folks can soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local Health Districts distributing vaccines next week for people in Phase 1B
VA COVID test percent positivity remains at 16.7 percent, deaths rise by 69
Pet Stories: Toby
Pet Stories: Toby
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 9, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 9, 2020