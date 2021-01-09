Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting along Panorama Avenue NW
Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound after a shooting in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue NW Friday.
Crews responded around 6:40 p.m. to a report of a person being shot. No arrests were made.
Anyone with helpful tips is asked to contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent. Roanoke Police say both forms of communication can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.