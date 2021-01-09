Sunday: Seasonably cold with more sunshine

Quiet weather will continue throughout the weekend thanks to high pressure above. Subfreezing temperatures become widespread Sunday morning before sunshine warms us back into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Next week looks mostly quiet aside from a weak system Tuesday and a late-week front. Highs remains seasonable otherwise.

TONIGHT

Winds calm tonight under clear skies. This will allow for temperatures to plummet well below freezing in most areas. Lows will drop into the teens in higher elevations to 20s elsewhere.

Lows in the teens and 20s under clear skies. (WDBJ7 Weather)

While you’re out Saturday evening, be sure to feast your eyes on the southwest horizon. Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn will be together. Jupiter being the brightest at the top, Mercury below it, and to the right, a faint Saturn.

If your sky is moderately dark, try to trace out the winter Milky Way arching across the sky. Jupiter and fainter Saturn are becoming harder to pick up low in twilight, but break out those binoculars Saturday evening. Because now there are three!https://t.co/rdvPmxJFVx pic.twitter.com/Jog5ANU1GW — Sky & Telescope (@SkyandTelescope) January 8, 2021

SUNDAY

Sunday remains quiet with mainly sunny skies and seasonable conditions as highs reach the mid and upper upper 40s.

ANOTHER STORM NEXT WEEK?

The pattern remains very active with a dynamic jet stream guiding in several storms over the next 7-10 days. At the same time, moderately colder air stays nearby, meaning we’ll need to follow each storm closely as it moves in from the south.

The more immediate system is expected to move out of the south Monday night into Tuesday. At this time it doesn’t standout as being as much, but bears watching for any changes.

The system is much weaker and doesn’t have as much moisture with it. Any snow would likely be very light and confined to the mountains. We’ll keep monitoring.

Another low tracks to our South on Monday. (Grey)

LATE NEXT WEEK

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a strong cold front through just before the end of next week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains Friday into next weekend.