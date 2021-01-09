Advertisement

Wythe County sees snow; emergency responders weigh-in on conditions

By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Snow fell steadily throughout the day Friday in Wythe County, but emergency responders say even with the winter weather, conditions were quiet, especially on major interstates.

Emergency responders say this winter weather wasn’t what they expected.

“I think we actually expected more than what we’ve actually received,” said Mike Fronimos, Assistant Fire Chief of Wytheville Fire and Rescue.

Snow fell throughout the day in Wythe County, but roads stayed fairly clear. Fronimos said typically Interstates 77 and 81 are busy, but this time, things were different.

“So obviously our numbers, in our chances of getting calls out there, go up dramatically compared to a lot of other places around the country, in the region, that may not really have interstate traffic,” said Fronimos.

He says working in a town near two major interstates isn’t always a pleasant place because they respond to many accidents caused by speed, weather and distracted driving.

“Here is the least amount of time that our crews are out there, putting their lives at risk, it’s the safest for us to come home, the safest for this, for other travelers on the interstate,” said Fronimos.

Emergency responders say in winter weather, make sure you slow down and leave proper braking distance and reaction time between the vehicles in front of you.

Now there is still a bit of snow on the ground, but there is a potential for things to freeze.

