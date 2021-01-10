Hurst presents bill limiting Blacksburg student housing, wants more for long-term residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg) wants to help the Town of Blacksburg with what he says is “a significant shortage of housing for its long-term residents.”

According to a bill to be reviewed by the General Assembly when it begins its session on January 13, the Town Council would be allowed to accept voluntary proffered re-zoning conditions to limit or prohibit undergraduate students or people under the age of 23, unless they are a part of a family.

The acceptance would be contingent on The Town of Blacksburg being required to designate areas where student housing is encouraged.

Click here to view the full bill.

Click here for more on the Town of Blacksburg.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.