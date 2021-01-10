Advertisement

Hurst presents bill limiting Blacksburg student housing, wants more for long-term residents

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg) wants to help the Town of Blacksburg with what he says is “a significant shortage of housing for its long-term residents.”

According to a bill to be reviewed by the General Assembly when it begins its session on January 13, the Town Council would be allowed to accept voluntary proffered re-zoning conditions to limit or prohibit undergraduate students or people under the age of 23, unless they are a part of a family.

The acceptance would be contingent on The Town of Blacksburg being required to designate areas where student housing is encouraged.

