Roanoke Co. Public Schools to bring fourth-graders back to class

Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools’ “Return to School” plan will bring fourth-graders back in the classroom for five days per week beginning January 25.

According to an announcement from the division Saturday, all fourth-grade courses will be completely virtual January 21 and 22 to allow staff time to prepare.

Students currently receiving 100-percent virtual courses have the option to continue as they are or switch to this on-site format. The last day to switch is January 15.

Teachers may be adjusted according to the expanding class sizes.

“Students in grades 5-12 currently on the hybrid schedule with a daily Individualized Education Program (IEP), receive English language services, or currently are failing a class will attend school in-person four days a week beginning January 21. Wednesdays will continue to be online-only days.”

More on what Roanoke County Public Schools is doing to combat the coronavirus and parents’ daily checklist for their children’s health screening can be found by clicking here.

