Roanoke warehouse catches fire early Sunday

Roanoke warehouse catches fire.
Roanoke warehouse catches fire.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke fire crews responded to a commercial warehouse fire early Sunday morning in the 700 block of Norfolk Ave.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the intersection of Norfolk Ave and Salem Ave SW just after 3 a.m.

It took crews just under an hour to get the flames under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

