Monday: Clouds return with a few showers possible

WHAT WE ARE WATCHING

Weak system passes to our south Monday

Few rain/snow showers possible

Mild most of the week

TONIGHT

High clouds will gradually spill in ahead of our next system. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening allowing lows to dip back into the 20s.

MONDAY

Our next system is expected to move out of the Deep South Monday. This could bring limited moisture and a chance for some showers east and light snow to areas west of the Blue Ridge. Any accumulations would be minimal and exclusive to higher elevations.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s for most with cloudy skies otherwise.

Some flurries and a few showers are possible as a system tracks to our South. (Grey)

Light snow is possible, but snow accumulations will be minimal. (Grey)

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

High pressure returns for the middle of the week with temperatures at or above average. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could reach the mid to lower 50s in some locations under partly cloudy skies.

LATE NEXT WEEK

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of next week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains Friday into next weekend.