Monday: Clouds return with a few showers possible
A system slides to our south bringing a minimal chance of rain and snow.
WHAT WE ARE WATCHING
- Weak system passes to our south Monday
- Few rain/snow showers possible
- Mild most of the week
TONIGHT
High clouds will gradually spill in ahead of our next system. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening allowing lows to dip back into the 20s.
MONDAY
Our next system is expected to move out of the Deep South Monday. This could bring limited moisture and a chance for some showers east and light snow to areas west of the Blue Ridge. Any accumulations would be minimal and exclusive to higher elevations.
Temperatures will warm into the 40s for most with cloudy skies otherwise.
MIDDLE OF THE WEEK
High pressure returns for the middle of the week with temperatures at or above average. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could reach the mid to lower 50s in some locations under partly cloudy skies.
LATE NEXT WEEK
A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of next week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains Friday into next weekend.