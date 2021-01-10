Advertisement

Monday: Clouds return with a few showers possible

A system slides to our south bringing a minimal chance of rain and snow.
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHAT WE ARE WATCHING

  • Weak system passes to our south Monday
  • Few rain/snow showers possible
  • Mild most of the week

TONIGHT

High clouds will gradually spill in ahead of our next system. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening allowing lows to dip back into the 20s.

MONDAY

Our next system is expected to move out of the Deep South Monday. This could bring limited moisture and a chance for some showers east and light snow to areas west of the Blue Ridge. Any accumulations would be minimal and exclusive to higher elevations.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s for most with cloudy skies otherwise.

Some flurries and a few showers are possible as a system tracks to our South.
Some flurries and a few showers are possible as a system tracks to our South.(Grey)
Light snow is possible, but snow accumulations will be minimal.
Light snow is possible, but snow accumulations will be minimal.(Grey)

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

High pressure returns for the middle of the week with temperatures at or above average. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could reach the mid to lower 50s in some locations under partly cloudy skies.

LATE NEXT WEEK

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of next week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains Friday into next weekend.

A strong front brings cold air for the end of next week.
A strong front brings cold air for the end of next week.(Grey)

Most Read

Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
Roanoke warehouse catches fire.
Roanoke warehouse catches fire early Sunday
Phase 1B folks can soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local health districts to begin distributing vaccines for people in Phase 1B
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
VA COVID percent positivity ticks up to 16.8 percent

Latest News

Flurries and snow showers are possible in the mountains this morning.
Clouds return with a few showers possible
Monday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Seasonably cold with more sunshine