Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol

(WJHG/WECP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Rocky Mount police officers have been placed on administrative leave after attending a rally at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, January 6 while off duty, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

In a media release, the Town of Rocky Mount said it “fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day [January 6].”

Thousands of people rallied in support of President Trump at the Capitol on January 6. Many of those people breached Capitol security and entered the building with members of Congress inside.

Rocky Mount Police Dept. said it has notified federal authorities about its two officers’ participation. Both officers’ conduct is currently under review by the department.

