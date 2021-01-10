VA COVID percent positivity ticks up to 16.8 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 398,856 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, January 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,141 from the 393,715 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 5,798 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

4,588,152 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 16.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from 16.7% reported Friday and Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 177,945 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia, up from 167,452 reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 5,383 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Saturday’s count of 5,381.

3,060 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Saturday’s count of 3,032.

32,998 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

