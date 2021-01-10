Advertisement

VA COVID percent positivity ticks up to 16.8 percent

(CDC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 398,856 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, January 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,141 from the 393,715 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 5,798 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,588,152 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 16.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from 16.7% reported Friday and Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 177,945 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia, up from 167,452 reported Saturday.

Click here for the vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[Some Virginia health districts will begin next phase of vaccinations Monday]

As of Sunday, there are 5,383 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Saturday’s count of 5,381.

3,060 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Saturday’s count of 3,032.

32,998 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
Roanoke warehouse catches fire.
Roanoke warehouse catches fire early Sunday
Phase 1B folks can soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local health districts to begin distributing vaccines for people in Phase 1B
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him

Latest News

Volunteer donates blood.
Red Cross urges coronavirus survivors to donate life-saving convalescent plasma
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
States see problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout, doses wasted
Coronavirus infections have surpassed 90 million confirmed cases, as more countries brace for...
China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe
Kasen Donerlson is in good spirits ahead of his first birthday after surviving COVID-19 and...
‘He is a miracle’: NY baby survives liver transplant, COVID-19
While waiting for news about a transplant, a New York baby with a liver disease developed...
Baby boy ready to celebrate 1st birthday after surviving COVID-19, liver transplant