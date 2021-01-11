Clouds return with a few showers possible

WHAT WE ARE WATCHING

Weak system passes to our south today

Few rain/snow showers possible

Mild most of the week

MONDAY

Our next system is expected to move through the South today. This could bring limited moisture and a chance for some showers east and light snow to areas west of the Blue Ridge. Any accumulations would be minimal and exclusive to higher elevations. Temperatures will warm into the 40s for most cloudy skies.

A few showers and snow showers are possible this morning. (Grey)

Light snow accumulation is possible at higher elevations. (Grey)

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

High pressure returns for the middle of the week with temperatures at or above average. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could reach the mid to lower 50s in some locations under partly cloudy skies.

END OF THE WEEK

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of next week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains late Friday into Saturday morning.