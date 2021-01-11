Advertisement

Danville fire displaces five people

Fire displaced five guests at the Budget Inn in Danville(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was seriously hurt, but five people were displaced by a fire at a Budget Inn in Danville Monday morning.

Fire crews were called at 8:47 a.m. to the property on Piney Forest Road.

One room was heavily damaged; there is moderate damage to the rest of the building, according to Danville Fire.

The cause has not been determined.

The Red Cross is assisting the five people who were using the Budget Inn as temporary residence.

