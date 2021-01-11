Danville Register & Bee news editorial board calls for resignation of Rep. Bob Good

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Register & Bee newspaper editorial board is calling for Congressman Bob Good (R-VA) to resign after publically challenging the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as the next president.

“Today we ask that you, U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, to resign your position representing the 5th Congressional District and the people of Danville and Pittsylvania County,” the newspaper released on their website GoDanRiver.com on Saturday.

“We had reached the conclusion that you must resign based on the demerits of your decision to join the coalition of Republicans who decided that party was more important than democracy and signed your name to the protests of verified votes by American citizens.”

