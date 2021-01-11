Flags flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Capitol officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Governor Northam has ordered flags of the United States of America and Commonwealth of Virginia to now be flown at half-staff until sunset Wednesday.

Pursuant to President Trump’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, Northam has given the Virginia order for flags over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal building and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered as a “sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all U.S. Capitol Police Officers.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Ralph Northam has signed an order stating all U.S. and Virginia state flags should be flown at half-staff in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

The order applies to local, state and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.

Officer Sicknick died from injuries he sustained during the violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, January 6.

Sicknick lived in Fairfax, Virginia and joined the Capitol Police in 2008. Law enforcement officials said the 42-year-old was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher while engaging with protestors.

Gov. Northam ordered flags to be lowered at sunrise Monday and remain at half-staff until sunset:

“I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, January 11, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.”

