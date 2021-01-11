Henry County Schools will remain virtual due to rising number of COVID cases

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools is postponing its return to hybrid instruction, and staying all-virtual for now, because of continued high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The district is concerned about staffing levels being appropriate for a return to hybrid learning, and said positive cases of COVID-19 continue to prohibit such staffing for the time being, with more staffing than is available needed to support in-person learning.

There is no specific timetable for the return to any in-person learning; the district said, “HCPS will postpone its return to hybrid instruction until COVID cases in our community and among our students and staff have improved significantly. Winter activities and competitions will be postponed until hybrid instruction resumes.”

In a release, the school district said, “We will continue to evaluate the division’s status as we move toward the newly scheduled return to hybrid learning date. It is our commitment to offer our staff and families as much notice as possible prior to changing our learning plan so that childcare and other arrangements can be made in a timely manner.”

