Advertisement

Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky House of Representatives is creating a committee to consider impeaching Governor Andy Beshear.

According to the state constitution, the House must form a committee if it receives a petition for the governor’s impeachment. On Friday, four Kentuckians submitted that petition.

They are Jacob Clark from Grayson County, Tony Wheatley from Mercer County, Randall Daniel from Bullitt County, and Andrew Cooperrider from Fayette County. The men are calling for Beshear to be impeached on eight counts regarding his COVID-19 restrictions.

One of the men, Cooperrider, defied the governor’s restaurant restrictions by keeping his coffee shop open. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department tried suing him to get Brewed shut down, but the case was dismissed once Beshear’s executive order expired.

The House committee that will review the impeachment petition has not yet been formed. Republican Representative Jason Nemes says he wants to take a look at the document before he makes any decisions.

“I think the governor has put a lot of restrictions in place that have been good,” said Rep. Nemes, R-District 33. “I think he’s went far, too far, on a number of things. He was found to have violated the law a number of times, our constitutional rights as courts have found. I think he’s went too far a number of ways. Whether or not that’s impeachable. That’s something we’ll be discussing.”

Beshear’s administration has called the impeachment petition silly and unjustified, pointing out that the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled in November that Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions were constitutional.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Joe and Kelly Blankenship
Hometown Mentor: Husband and wife continue giving to those in need

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Tyler Fitzgerald claimed the first of three top prizes in the White Ice Millions Virginia...
Madison Heights man wins $1M on Christmas Day
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Virginia Western Community College
Virginia Western Community College launches virtual seminars for MLK Day
Vent fan starts small fire in Valley View Mall