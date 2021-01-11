Advertisement

Martinsville man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing cab driver

Danville Police arrested 47-year-old James Edward Fultz for allegedly stabbing and killing his...
Danville Police arrested 47-year-old James Edward Fultz for allegedly stabbing and killing his cab driver.(Danville Police Department)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a cab driver Sunday.

The Danville Police Department said investigators arrested 47-year-old James Edward Fultz IV Monday morning, whom they believe cut or stabbed the driver of a cab he was riding in on Sunday night.

The driver, 51-year-old Wendy Harris, of Danville, died at the scene. According to police, Harris was found slumped over the steering wheel. Police said she had no other known connection to the suspect.

Fultz left the scene before police arrived, but investigators tracked him to a location on Temple Avenue and took him into custody, following a short foot chase.

Fultz is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

Police said they have also charged him with the December 27 robbery of Carter’s Quick Shoppe at 3103 West Main Street.

Christie Morris, an employee at Carter’s, said the robbery happened just a few hours after the store opened on the 27th, and that Morris took around $250 and a few lottery tickets. A warrant for Fultz’s arrest for the robbery was issued this past Friday.

Danville Police held a H.E.A.R.T walk at 3 p.m. Monday in the area where the incident happened.

At this point, Fultz has not yet been arraigned, but is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 26th at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 or use CARE crime tips app here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Joe and Kelly Blankenship
Hometown Mentor: Husband and wife continue giving to those in need

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Tyler Fitzgerald claimed the first of three top prizes in the White Ice Millions Virginia...
Madison Heights man wins $1M on Christmas Day
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Virginia Western Community College
Virginia Western Community College launches virtual seminars for MLK Day
Vent fan starts small fire in Valley View Mall