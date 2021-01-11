Advertisement

NRV teachers receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many school districts closed school Monday to allow faculty and staff time to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some educators say they are proud to be some of the first in Phase 1B to receive the shot.

Autumn is a first-year teacher and with COVID-19 she says this year wasn’t what she expected.

“The kids don’t get to play together at recess like they used to; there’s a lot of barriers as far as doing a lot of interactive work on a lot of small group time, which is essential to learning,” said third grade teacher Autumn Quesenberry.

She says despite this year’s challenges, she wanted to be among the hundreds of teachers vaccinated Monday in the New River Valley.

“I’m hoping that by me getting the vaccine and by others getting the vaccine that we can shorten the life of this virus, and that soon things within the school will be able to return to normal,” said Quesenberry.

The Pulaski County Public Schools superintendent says vaccination is a crucial first step to be able to return to some sense of normalcy in schools.

“This will ensure that we will be able to even build on that and get them in more frequently during the second semester,” said Superintendent Kevin Siers.

Those who got vaccinated say they were nervous, but it was easy. They got their pre-registration information, went in and got their shot.

“I was a little anxious in the beginning as well; I did not experience anything,” said assistant principal of Giles High School, Shelly Boggess.

“I ask a lot of questions because that’s just who I am, so she let me know I was getting the Moderna and she told me when to come back for my second one,” said principal of Crizer Elementary School Nancy Dillon.

Dillon says after her vaccination, nurses instructed them to wait about 15 minutes to make sure there were no reactions.

“I want to make sure that I’m protected for the staff and the students as well,” said Dillon.

Many of the educators say they hope that they can return to normal and that their students can play together again.

One thing all educators I spoke to said is that they are thankful for the healthcare workers that made their vaccination process comfortable and easy for them.

More teachers and staff will be getting vaccinated throughout the week.

Health officials say it is important to pre-register and check with your employer before signing up.

