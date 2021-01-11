Advertisement

Red Cross urges coronavirus survivors to donate life-saving convalescent plasma

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - January is National Blood Donor Awareness month and a good time to give a little of what we all have coursing through our veins.

The start of a new year always begins with the need for more blood donations.

“This time of year, when it’s not traditionally one of the times we see significant turn out at our blood drives, we want to make sure that our hospital partners don’t have another hospital crisis,” Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, said.

And as the pandemic continues into year two, convalescent plasma from COVID survivors is in increasingly high demand.

“There are patients across the Commonwealth that are in need of this therapy,” McNamara said.

Already the U.S. has seen more than 307,000 cases of coronavirus. Each person who recovers from the virus potentially has antibodies in their blood that can save a COVID patient in critical care.

“That’s why we’re really putting out a word to those who have recovered from COVID-19 and are looking for a way to pay it forward,” McNamara said.

Donating plasma is easy, but does take longer than a regular blood donation.

“It’s about at least a 90-minute donation process,” he explained.

Which is one reason why appointments have to be made in advance rather than just showing up at a community drive.

“Most people just put in their Airpods, watch a movie or zone out listening to music, knowing full well their short time in that chair means that patients can improve their chances in recovering from the virus,” he said.

So whether you’re able to donate blood or convalescent plasma, the Red Cross says this an easy way to start the new year off right.

“We’re all grateful for the heroic efforts of health care professionals around the state,” McNamara said. “And this is one way you can say thank you by making sure they have the blood they need to treat patients from a variety of different conditions.”

To help address the shortage of convalescent plasma, the American Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to urge people, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood now. All who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win a getaway to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who come to give January 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win a Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.

You can find out more information about convalescent plasma and schedule an appointment on the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
Roanoke warehouse catches fire.
Roanoke warehouse catches fire early Sunday
Phase 1B folks can soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local health districts to begin distributing vaccines for people in Phase 1B
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
VA COVID percent positivity ticks up to 16.8 percent

Latest News

The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
States see problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout, doses wasted
Coronavirus infections have surpassed 90 million confirmed cases, as more countries brace for...
China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe
Kasen Donerlson is in good spirits ahead of his first birthday after surviving COVID-19 and...
‘He is a miracle’: NY baby survives liver transplant, COVID-19
While waiting for news about a transplant, a New York baby with a liver disease developed...
Baby boy ready to celebrate 1st birthday after surviving COVID-19, liver transplant