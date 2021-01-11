Reminders for those to be vaccinated in the NRV during Phase 1B

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The number one thing health officials say people need to know is that there are lot of moving pieces in the vaccination process.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given to specific groups of people in phase 1B.

Phase 1B includes people age 75 and up and frontline essential workers.

Health officials say there is a Frontline Essential Workers by Order of Vaccination Plan because there is not sufficient supply at this time to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1B. Local health districts will reach out to engage the Frontline Essential Worker groups in vaccination planning in the following order:

1. Police, Fire and Hazmat

2. Corrections and homeless shelter workers

3. Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff

4. Food and Agriculture (including Veterinarians)

5. Manufacturing

6. Grocery store workers

7. Public transit workers

8. Mail carriers (USPS and private)

9. Officials needed to maintain continuity of government

The New River Valley Health district says it is important to pre-register.

If you don’t qualify for Phase 1B, experts say hang tight. Do not try to pre-register because it could cause delays for when it is time for your vaccination.

“As we noticed that we are taking care of our Phase B and our numbers are going down, and we have available spots, and then we’re going to try to roll into Phase C. Again, those transition phases will overlap because we have availability of appointments and we want to vaccinate everybody we can during those appointment times,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Valley Health District.

Those in the New River Valley Health district can visit NRVroadtowellness.com for up-to-date answers on vaccinations and when you can pre-register.

You can also visit the VDH website to learn more about your health district’s vaccination process.

