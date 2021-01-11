Roanoke Fire-EMS names new deputy chief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS announced Monday the promotion of Battalion Chief David Guynn to deputy chief.

Guynn is a Roanoke native who first got involved with Fire-EMS in 2004 as a volunteer for Back Creek Fire & Rescue.

During his time as a volunteer for Roanoke County, Guynn decided to make emergency services into a career. In 2005, he worked for the City of Roanoke as a telecommunicator trainee in the E-911 Center, before joining Roanoke Fire-EMS Recruit Class #9 in 2007.

Guyn left the department in 2010 to return to school. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physics at Roanoke College and a Master of Science in Physics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 2014, Guynn managed onsite emergency response programs for Cree, Inc. in Durham, North Carolina. He was appointed in 2015 as the university fire marshal for the University of North Carolina, where he was responsible for fire code enforcement and fire investigations. In addition, he managed the school’s hazardous materials team and participated in a joint technical rescue team with the Chapel Hill Fire Department.

Guynn rejoined the Roanoke Fire-EMS department as fire marshal in 2018. The department said he is currently enrolled in the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and holds designations as a certified emergency manager, certified fire marshal and certified fire and explosion investigator. He also recently received the chief fire officer designation, becoming the department’s fourth designee.

Guynn said he’s still getting used to his new title.

“You can’t imagine being at a level like this and all of a sudden now it’s real and it’s still going to take some time, it hasn’t completely sunk in yet, but it is still very exciting,” Guynn said.

He said hopes to continue to help the department connect with the community and educate people about safety.

Guynn will begin his duties as deputy chief beginning January 26, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.