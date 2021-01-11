Roanoke Valley Fire-EMS recruits begin their first day of academy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Forty-one people across the Roanoke Valley reported to their first day of Fire-EMS Recruit School Monday morning.

Fifteen Roanoke Fire-EMS recruits, 18 Roanoke County Fire & Rescue recruits and eight Botetourt Fire & EMS recruits took a step forward in their Fire-EMS careers Monday.

This year’s two classes are separated by certifications. Members of Recruit Class #27 came in with EMS certifications and will work to obtain their fire-related certifications over a 13-week period. Members of recruit Class #28 will work to obtain both fire and EMS certifications during a 20-week period.

Roanoke Valley Regional Recruit School welcomed classes 27 & 28 today for their first day!! Chiefs from the four area... Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Monday, January 11, 2021

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the recruits will also learn about their respective localities, hazardous materials, heavy technical rescue, public education and more.

While Salem Fire & EMS usually has recruits in the academy, Roanoke Fire-EMS said this year the department will have training staff to help prepare recruits for their duties in the field.

Congratulations to all new recruits!

