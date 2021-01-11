Advertisement

Run Your City Charlottesville goes virtual

The group meets with children of various ages and backgrounds in the the Charlottesville area each week to introduce them to running and other sports.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Student-athletes at the University of Virginia are trying to keep their nonprofit, Run Your City, alive this year, even if they can’t meet in-person.

The group meets with children of various ages and backgrounds in the Charlottesville area each week to introduce them to running and other sports. This year, Run Your City participants will meet on Zoom for training and races from February 7 - March 14.

“So, instead of just sending out what we call ‘challenges,’ but are really like runs or workouts for the week, we still wanted to have the teams and still have the small structures where it’s like one to two coaches for five to 10 kids, so we’re still keeping that structure and hopefully it’ll still keep the community engaged,” said Christian Jenkins, a co-founder for the group.

Organizers say it’s a way to keep their racers connected, even if they can’t run together.

“Although it’s going to look a lot different, we’re really just excited to kind of continue those relationships and that community through a very isolating time for many,” said Mary Blankemeier, co-founder of the group.

