Amelon Elementary School temporarily closes after two cases of COVID-19
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Amherst County Public Schools, Amelon Elementary is temporarily closing its doors due to two people within the school community testing positive for COVID-19.
The school will reopen Tuesday, January 19.
The cases were deemed to be from community spread and not school-based transmissions.
More about Amherst County Public Schools can be found by clicking here.
