Amelon Elementary School temporarily closes after two cases of COVID-19

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Amherst County Public Schools, Amelon Elementary is temporarily closing its doors due to two people within the school community testing positive for COVID-19.

The school will reopen Tuesday, January 19.

The cases were deemed to be from community spread and not school-based transmissions.

More about Amherst County Public Schools can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.