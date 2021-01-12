Advertisement

Amelon Elementary School temporarily closes after two cases of COVID-19

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Amherst County Public Schools, Amelon Elementary is temporarily closing its doors due to two people within the school community testing positive for COVID-19.

The school will reopen Tuesday, January 19.

The cases were deemed to be from community spread and not school-based transmissions.

