COVID-19 percent positive rate down slightly in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 407,947 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, January 12, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,561 from the 403,386 reported Monday, a bigger increase than the 4,530 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,640,967 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 16.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 16.7% reported Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 200,402 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from 189,283 Monday.

Click here for the vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts]

As of Tuesday, there are 5,477 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Monday’s count of 5,393.

3,185 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Monday’s count of 3,117.

33,562 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.