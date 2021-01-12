Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Demonstrators descended on the Rocky Mount town council Monday night, 24 hours after a photo emerged showing two town police officers inside the US Capitol building the day of the Capitol riot.

Those officers have been placed on leave, pending an investigation.

The crowd of about thirty people was evenly split between those who supported the officers, and those who didn’t.

“These guys were not in the Capitol until after all of that happened,” said one man, who declined to provide his name to WDBJ7, saying he knew the two officers involved.

“I’d just be afraid of them to come back into the community and do their job,” said Bridgette Craighead.

Craighead said she believes the officers were in the wrong, and the town needs to change its hiring practices, and more thoroughly vet police officers.

“I don’t want an officer like that serving in my community, I’m sorry,” she said.

Both sides were barred from entering the town council meeting, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The council didn’t address the situation during its meeting. The town mayor and police chief have refused multiple requests for comment from WDBJ7.

