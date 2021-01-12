Advertisement

Giles Co. offering COVID-19 vaccines for those 75 and older

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for Giles County residents ages 75 and up January 15.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday.

According to the office, vaccinations will be available at a drive-up clinic at Giles High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, January 15th, from 9 a.m.-3p.m. COVID vaccinations for Giles County residents 75 and older will be offered at...

Posted by Giles County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

If you are a Giles County resident 75 or older and interested in getting a vaccine, you must pre-register by calling 540-921-0035 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can indicate if transportation is needed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Joe and Kelly Blankenship
Hometown Mentor: Husband and wife continue giving to those in need

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
A funeral is held for a COVID-19 victim in a South Los Angeles parking lot. COVID-19 has taken...
COVID-19 a killer in South Los Angeles
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
Record drop in cancer death rates