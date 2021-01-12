Giles Co. offering COVID-19 vaccines for those 75 and older

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for Giles County residents ages 75 and up January 15.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday.

According to the office, vaccinations will be available at a drive-up clinic at Giles High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

If you are a Giles County resident 75 or older and interested in getting a vaccine, you must pre-register by calling 540-921-0035 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can indicate if transportation is needed.

