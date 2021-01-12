Advertisement

Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first cases among such primates in captivity.

Lisa Peterson, the park’s executive director, told The Associated Press on Monday that eight gorillas at the park are believed to have the virus and several have been coughing.

It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team that also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the gorillas who are all together in their habitat at the park, north of San Diego.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Joe and Kelly Blankenship
Hometown Mentor: Husband and wife continue giving to those in need

Latest News

Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Deputy killed by fleeing driver before retirement
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Early warning signs emerge for GOP after US Capitol riots
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
LIVE: House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
This photo shows former police officer Derek Chauvin. He faces trial for the death of George...
Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone