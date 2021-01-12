Governor sets date to elect successor to late state Senator Chafin

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has set a date for a special election in the 38th Senate District in Virginia. The seat was held by Republican Senator A. Benton Chafin, Jr., who passed away January 1.

The special election will be held March 23.

Read the governor’s full writ of election here.

District 38 is based in southwest Virginia, including Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell, and Tazewell counties, and the cities of Norton and Radford, as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth, and Wise counties.

The last day for candidates to file to appear on the ballot is January 22, 2021. Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found on the Department of Elections website.

