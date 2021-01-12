High pressure builds in bringing a mid-week warm-up

WEATHER HEADLINES

Fog and clouds decrease this morning

Slightly above average temperature TUE-THU

Late-week cold front brings big pattern shift

TUESDAY

Some locations are still seeing some lingering clouds, but they will continue to decrease this afternoon. Temperatures look warmer today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds decrease becoming sunny today. (Grey)

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

High pressure continues for the middle of the week with temperatures at or above average. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could once again reach the mid to lower 50s in some locations under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure brings warmer temperatures for the middle of the week. (Grey)

FRIDAY

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of the week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains late Friday into Saturday morning.

A front brings colder air for the weekend. (Grey)

Winds will also turn blustery as the colder air rushes in and they will likely stay breezy through Saturday.