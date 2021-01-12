Advertisement

High pressure builds in bringing a mid-week warm-up

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fog and clouds decrease this morning
  • Slightly above average temperature TUE-THU
  • Late-week cold front brings big pattern shift

TUESDAY

Some locations are still seeing some lingering clouds, but they will continue to decrease this afternoon. Temperatures look warmer today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds decrease becoming sunny today.
Clouds decrease becoming sunny today.(Grey)

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

High pressure continues for the middle of the week with temperatures at or above average. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could once again reach the mid to lower 50s in some locations under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure brings warmer temperatures for the middle of the week.
High pressure brings warmer temperatures for the middle of the week.(Grey)

FRIDAY

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of the week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains late Friday into Saturday morning.

A front brings colder air for the weekend.
A front brings colder air for the weekend.(Grey)

Winds will also turn blustery as the colder air rushes in and they will likely stay breezy through Saturday.

High temperatures over the weekend only climb to the low 40s.
High temperatures over the weekend only climb to the low 40s.(WDBJ7 Weather)

Most Read

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Joe and Kelly Blankenship
Hometown Mentor: Husband and wife continue giving to those in need

Latest News

Tuesday Midday Forecast
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Skies turn partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 40s.
Drier, warmer weather returns by midweek
Look for highs in the low 50s by the middle of the week.
Monday, January 11 - Evening FastCast