Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke, Montgomery county line

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Both lanes of traffic are back open.

EARLIER: The Roanoke County Police Department is advising drivers avoid the area of West Main Street at Campbell Drive after a multi-vehicle accident.

The department said officers responded to reports at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday of a multiple-vehicle crash at the Roanoke County and Montgomery County line. It was determined the crash was caused by ice on the bridge and roads.

Drivers should avoid the area both east- and westbound.

The department said VDOT has been contacted in regards to the ice.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.