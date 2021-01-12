Advertisement

Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke, Montgomery county line

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Both lanes of traffic are back open.

EARLIER: The Roanoke County Police Department is advising drivers avoid the area of West Main Street at Campbell Drive after a multi-vehicle accident.

The department said officers responded to reports at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday of a multiple-vehicle crash at the Roanoke County and Montgomery County line. It was determined the crash was caused by ice on the bridge and roads.

Drivers should avoid the area both east- and westbound.

The department said VDOT has been contacted in regards to the ice.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Joe and Kelly Blankenship
Hometown Mentor: Husband and wife continue giving to those in need

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Tyler Fitzgerald claimed the first of three top prizes in the White Ice Millions Virginia...
Madison Heights man wins $1M on Christmas Day
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Virginia Western Community College
Virginia Western Community College launches virtual seminars for MLK Day
Vent fan starts small fire in Valley View Mall