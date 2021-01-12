Lynchburg parents divided over future of city schools’ education

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Schools are back in session across Lynchburg.

After remote learning to begin the month, hybrid learners returned this week. It’s a situation Anna Smith says needs to change.

“The simple concept of the more people, or children, that gather together, the more risk there is to exposure,” said Smith.

Smith is a city parent and says the current coronavirus climate isn’t fit for in-person learning.

In a petition she started online, she says schools need to be fully remote until cases are down.

“If cases are rapidly rising, then obviously it’s not a good idea to go back,” said Smith.

However, others disagree.

Andrew Glover is the founder for the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg. He says city schools should continue to offer in-person learning.

“We really do need to get kids back in school buildings and back sitting next to their teachers so that the kids and the teachers and the parents can all come together as a single solution,” said Glover.

Glover says it’s about seeing kids perform well in school.

He says remote learning isn’t working for everyone and schools shouldn’t fully go back to it.

“For a lot, a lot of families, remote learning is not working at all and we’re actually starting to see real evidence of that as grades are coming out and realizing 30, 40, and 50% of the classes are not meeting the course objectives,” said Glover.

He says while schools should offer in-person learning, remote learning should continue to be an option for families.

The Lynchburg City School Board will meet Tuesday evening to discuss its return to learn plan.

Since the new year, LCS has reported 42 cases of coronavirus in its system.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.