Madison Heights man wins $1M on Christmas Day

Tyler Fitzgerald claimed the first of three top prizes in the White Ice Millions Virginia...
Tyler Fitzgerald claimed the first of three top prizes in the White Ice Millions Virginia Lottery game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - One Madison Heights man got the Christmas gift of a lifetime when he scratched a winning $1 million lottery ticket.

Tyler Fitzgerald said his mother hid a special ornament on the Christmas tree, and whoever found it got the scratcher as a prize.

When he found the ornament, Fitzgerald scratched the ticket while the rest of the family watched. He said he even made the remark, “I never win on these things.”

That’s when he discovered the White Ice Millions ticket was worth $1 million.

“It was pretty crazy!” he told Lottery officials. “It’s a little overwhelming!”

White Ice Millions has prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million, with the odds of winning the top prize 1 in 1,305,600. The odds of winning any prize is 1 in 3.91. This is the first claimed top prize in the game.

Fitzgerald had the option of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $602,410 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

The ticket was bought at the Food Lion at 12130 East Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Forest. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

