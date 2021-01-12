Advertisement

‘Rad’ snowman building contest happening now in Radford

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of its first-ever Winterfest, the City of Radford is hosting a snowman-building contest.

Every time it snows in Radford, if you snap a picture of your snow creation and tag the Radford Info & Welcome Center in your post, you will be entered to win swag from the city.

“In the future we hope we’re going to be able to have a community area where we can have some snow and actually do a snowman building contest and maybe even some ice sculptures and things along that line, but COVID being what it is this year everything is sort of done remote,” said Mayor David Horton.

The contest is going through January and started last week.

