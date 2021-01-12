Radford launches first-ever restaurant week

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The City of Radford is hosting its first-ever restaurant week as a springboard to help local businesses in need during the pandemic.

It’s all part of Winterfest and meant to be a reason to celebrate the restaurants in Radford, whether it’s experiencing a place you haven’t been to in a while or maybe didn’t even know existed.

At Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, receipts are printing off the hook and cars are lined up outside just in time for dinner.

“We’re happy that people still do continue to order from us,” said waitress Ariana Perez. “For us to be able to have a job at this point and be able to work the hours that we can, thank you to everyone.”

Business has been in such jeopardy since restaurants, including Sal’s, have closed their dining rooms several times once coronavirus cases spiked locally.

“It puts a focus on the different opportunities that are available here in the City of Radford,” said Mayor David Horton. “What we want to do is keep these businesses in place. These are our friends and neighbors who own the businesses who are trying to stay open.”

Horton hopes this first restaurant week shines the spotlight on local cuisine in a time of such need, especially on newer establishments like La Cabana that opened in the middle of the pandemic.

“It’s been a little stressful opening in the middle of a pandemic, but overall, it’s been a really good experience,” said co-owner Icxia Perez. “Everything worked out really well once we had the takeout option because students were like, okay, we’re busy with classes or we’re not feeling safe, so being able to drop off food at their homes is even more convenient and more sanitary.”

La Cabana wants to remind people they’re following all proper protocol, and the outdoor patio is open, waiting for customers.

“This is a time to just gather the community, have everyone come together, support your small businesses, understand that this is a difficult time for everyone in this entire place and we’re just as stressed out as everyone else,” Perez said.

Small businesses are thankful for support through this tough time for everyone.

“It’s one of the few things that keeps people together,” said Sal’s waitress Erin Arnold. “We’re a very small town, very local, we’re all very close so it’s something I feel that brings people together.”

Radford’s restaurant week started Sunday and will continue through this upcoming Sunday. Horton hopes to expand it during the summer as well.

