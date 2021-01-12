Vent fan starts small fire in Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded early Tuesday to a fire alarm in Valley View Mall.

Crews were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, units said they found heavy water flow and smoke coming from the Lids store inside the mall.

Investigation showed a fire had started in the bathroom vent fan and dropped burning material onto flammable items stored in the bathroom.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the sprinkler system extinguished the fire before they arrived. Crews worked to mitigate water damage before the scene was turned over to property maintenance.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

