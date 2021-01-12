Advertisement

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues bear stuck in tree

A Bear Technician rescues a bear stuck in a tree.
A Bear Technician rescues a bear stuck in a tree.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Bear Technician Robert “Philip” Hanger spends most of his days helping people and bears in the state.

It wasn’t any different on one November day when he got a call about a female black bear that had found herself wedged between the branches of a tree near Sam’s Club in Charlottesville.

“With assistance from Albemarle County Animal Control and DWR’s local District Wildlife Biologist, Philip was able to immobilize and safely remove the bear from the tree she’d been stuck in for most of the day,” DWR said in a Facebook post.

After recovering from the immobilization drugs used on her during her removal, she was taken out of town and released.

DWR said that based on her good condition and age, it is likely she could have cubs this winter.

A day in the life of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources' (DWR) Region 4 Bear Technician. Robert “Philip”...

Posted by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The clashes came after the town revealed two officers had been inside the Capitol on the day of...
Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Richlands man pleads guilty to explosives charges
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke, Montgomery county line
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests
Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor will deliver State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday evening
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
A Newport News man hit the highest Historical Horse Racing jackpot in U.S. history at a...
Newport News man wins nearly $1M at Hampton Rosie’s
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is looking for 84-year-old James Toth, who was last seen in...
Missing Augusta Co. senior found