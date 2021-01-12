Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues bear stuck in tree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Bear Technician Robert “Philip” Hanger spends most of his days helping people and bears in the state.

It wasn’t any different on one November day when he got a call about a female black bear that had found herself wedged between the branches of a tree near Sam’s Club in Charlottesville.

“With assistance from Albemarle County Animal Control and DWR’s local District Wildlife Biologist, Philip was able to immobilize and safely remove the bear from the tree she’d been stuck in for most of the day,” DWR said in a Facebook post.

After recovering from the immobilization drugs used on her during her removal, she was taken out of town and released.

DWR said that based on her good condition and age, it is likely she could have cubs this winter.

A day in the life of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources' (DWR) Region 4 Bear Technician. Robert “Philip”... Posted by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.