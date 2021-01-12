Virginia Western Community College gears up for spring semester

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College is seeing an increase in enrollment for the spring semester compared to the fall.

The college said it will be welcoming back more students for in-person and virtual courses when classes kick off next week.

In the fall, enrollment was down by 7%. In the spring of 2021, enrollment is only down by 1% when compared to spring of 2020.

“We’ve learned that our students would really like to be on campus, but we have learned new technologies for delivering our online classes and we have learned to deliver services online and I think that is really important,” VP of Academic & Student Affairs Elizabeth Wilmer said.

Those online services include tutoring, student activities and library resources.

The college said it’s ready for any new challenges thrown its way and is excited to welcome students back.

