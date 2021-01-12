Advertisement

Virginia Western Community College launches virtual seminars for MLK Day

Virginia Western Community College
Virginia Western Community College(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College is continuing Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by launching a new series of seminars for MLK Day.

The virtual events are taking place Jan. 18 and are open to anyone in the community.

The goal is to spark important conversations beyond Virginia Western’s campus.

“Even though we have a day off, for us it’s a day on. It’s more than just sitting around and watching TV, it’s about getting involved, it’s about self-reflection, it’s about what you can do to serve and it’s about what you can do to make this a better community,” Career Services Manager Shonny Kier Cooke said.

Events include a presentation from peace activist Judith James, who will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.

There are also financial empowerment seminars open to the public as well as a kick off to a book read and discussion.

Community members will also be able to schedule one-on-one virtual drop-in sessions to discuss college planning, career advice or resume assistance.

Students at Virginia Western also have the opportunity to write letters throughout the week to senior citizens, military members or veterans in an effort to spread kindness throughout the community.

To learn more or sign up for the virtual seminars you can visit Virginia Western’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Two Rocky Mount police officers on leave after rallying at Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Joe and Kelly Blankenship
Hometown Mentor: Husband and wife continue giving to those in need

Latest News

The clashes came after the town revealed two officers had been inside the Capitol on the day of...
Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations
As part of its first-ever Winterfest, the City of Radford is hosing a snowman building contest.
‘Rad’ snowman building contest happening now in Radford
Roanoke Valley Fire-EMS recruits began their first day of academy January 11, 2021.
Roanoke Valley Fire-EMS recruits begin their first day of academy
Flags flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Capitol officers