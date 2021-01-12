Virginia Western Community College launches virtual seminars for MLK Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College is continuing Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by launching a new series of seminars for MLK Day.

The virtual events are taking place Jan. 18 and are open to anyone in the community.

The goal is to spark important conversations beyond Virginia Western’s campus.

“Even though we have a day off, for us it’s a day on. It’s more than just sitting around and watching TV, it’s about getting involved, it’s about self-reflection, it’s about what you can do to serve and it’s about what you can do to make this a better community,” Career Services Manager Shonny Kier Cooke said.

Events include a presentation from peace activist Judith James, who will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.

There are also financial empowerment seminars open to the public as well as a kick off to a book read and discussion.

Community members will also be able to schedule one-on-one virtual drop-in sessions to discuss college planning, career advice or resume assistance.

Students at Virginia Western also have the opportunity to write letters throughout the week to senior citizens, military members or veterans in an effort to spread kindness throughout the community.

To learn more or sign up for the virtual seminars you can visit Virginia Western’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.