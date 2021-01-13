AMBER Alert canceled after Louisa Co. baby found safe

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a baby in Louisa County. Virginia State Police said the child was located safely and the abductor is in custody.

EARLIER: Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a 7-month-old boy.

Investigators are looking for Killian Briers, who is white, 20 inches and 19 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

They say he was kidnapped January 10 by Lauren Lloyd, who is a white woman, 5′ 3″ and 165 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. Deputies say they may be traveling in a 2008 white Honda Accord with Virginia license plate UJY6994.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-967-1234 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

