Missing Augusta Co. senior found

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is looking for 84-year-old James Toth, who was last seen in...
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is looking for 84-year-old James Toth, who was last seen in Staunton January 12.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports Toth has been found.

EARLIER: The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing senior.

84-year-old James Edmund Toth was last reported seen in the Staunton area Tuesday around noon.

Toth is a white man weighing 172 pounds and standing 6-feet tall. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Toth was last reported seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. He also uses a cane.

Toth may be driving a gray 2003 VW Golf Station Wagon with VA registration JZL-2138.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

