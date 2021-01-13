Blacksburg will notify you of public hearings in new ways

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The process for learning about public hearings in Blacksburg will now be a little bit easier.

Tuesday, town council voted for signs to have less text than before, while still conveying messages.

The new way will have a letter with the kind of re-zone in the process with information directing folks to the town’s website for the latest updates on where that property stands.

“This can be posted and left alone while the process goes up to the planning commission level,” said town attorney Larry Spencer. “The idea is to make it simple.”

This will also eliminate the need to update signs if public hearings are postponed or delayed beyond the original date.

You can read about the ordinance here.

