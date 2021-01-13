Advertisement

Blacksburg will notify you of public hearings in new ways

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The process for learning about public hearings in Blacksburg will now be a little bit easier.

Tuesday, town council voted for signs to have less text than before, while still conveying messages.

The new way will have a letter with the kind of re-zone in the process with information directing folks to the town’s website for the latest updates on where that property stands.

“This can be posted and left alone while the process goes up to the planning commission level,” said town attorney Larry Spencer. “The idea is to make it simple.”

This will also eliminate the need to update signs if public hearings are postponed or delayed beyond the original date.

You can read about the ordinance here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The clashes came after the town revealed two officers had been inside the Capitol on the day of...
Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Richlands man pleads guilty to explosives charges
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke, Montgomery county line
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

The shelter has been in use since the 80's and has not kept up with the need as Campbell County...
New non-profit raises awareness and funds for new Campbell County animal shelter
Kids do school work at a Rockbridge YMCA enrichment center at Salerno's Pizza in Lexington, Va.
Rockbridge YMCA adds preschool to childcare efforts
Virginia Western Community College
Virginia Western Community College launches virtual seminars for MLK Day
The clashes came after the town revealed two officers had been inside the Capitol on the day of...
Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations