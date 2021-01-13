Boxerwood Nature Center’s PALS program yields interesting results

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In past years, the Boxerwood Nature Center was busy with field trips from local schools.

But this year, with many schools on hybrid and remote learning, they hosted an outdoor Play and Learning Season program to let kids have a place to go and learn in a variety of subjects.

However, the kids took on their own lessons in government by creating a mini society.

”So that arose entirely spontaneously,” Boxerwood’s Ben Eland explained. “They had the opportunity to build what they decided to call Stick City. And so that just sort of took on a life of its own, and every week they would go out there and play and they came up with their own rules and currency and governmental system.”

More than just a game, it came complete with built structures, government agencies, professional vocations, and cultural art performances.

