Fire at vacant Roanoke house deemed incendiary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Fire-EMS said a fire Wednesday morning was deemed incendiary. They are now looking for whomever is involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at (540) 853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

EARLIER: Crews in Roanoke City quickly extinguished a fire Wednesday morning.

The call came in at 5:02 a.m. for a house fire at 1037 Stewart Avenue SE. The house is vacant and boarded up.

Crews said the flames started outside at the back of the house and traveled up the side to the second story; however, the fire did not get inside.

It took crews approximately 15 minutes to put out the flames. An investigator is on scene to determine the cause.

At this time, part of 11th Street is blocked.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.