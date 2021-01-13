Advertisement

General Assembly session opens Wednesday

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The regular session of the Virginia General Assembly will open Wednesday with a host of high-profile issues on the agenda.

But as lawmakers consider the legalization of marijuana, abolition of parole, repeal of the right-to-work law and many other controversial measures, the coronavirus pandemic still looms large.

That, says Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton, will set up what he describes as “dueling sessions.”

“There’s one focusing on the pandemic, the implications and economic aspects of that,” Denton said Tuesday morning, “but yes indeed it’s going to be a continuation of some of the very progressive initiatives that were introduced last year.”

What is certain, said Roanoke College Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Harry Wilson, is that the Democrats are in control.

“It’s a question of what issues they want to push and how hard they want to push them,” Wilson said. “But the Democrats will be driving the agenda.”

And all of it, Denton and Wilson point out, is set against the backdrop of an election year, with every politician seeking statewide office and lawmakers running for re-election considering how each vote will play out in November.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The clashes came after the town revealed two officers had been inside the Capitol on the day of...
Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Richlands man pleads guilty to explosives charges
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke, Montgomery county line
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor will deliver State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday evening
A. Benton Chafin, Jr
Governor sets date to elect successor to late state Senator Chafin
Sen. Kaine, colleagues announce bill to end federal death penalty
Northam, other leaders ask Americans to avoid travel to D.C. for Biden inauguration