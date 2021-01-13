General Assembly session opens Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The regular session of the Virginia General Assembly will open Wednesday with a host of high-profile issues on the agenda.

But as lawmakers consider the legalization of marijuana, abolition of parole, repeal of the right-to-work law and many other controversial measures, the coronavirus pandemic still looms large.

That, says Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton, will set up what he describes as “dueling sessions.”

“There’s one focusing on the pandemic, the implications and economic aspects of that,” Denton said Tuesday morning, “but yes indeed it’s going to be a continuation of some of the very progressive initiatives that were introduced last year.”

What is certain, said Roanoke College Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Harry Wilson, is that the Democrats are in control.

“It’s a question of what issues they want to push and how hard they want to push them,” Wilson said. “But the Democrats will be driving the agenda.”

And all of it, Denton and Wilson point out, is set against the backdrop of an election year, with every politician seeking statewide office and lawmakers running for re-election considering how each vote will play out in November.

