Lex Vegas Bistro Bus not your average food truck

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - You can see some traffic north of Lexington.

And in the midst of it, something you don’t expect to see: A 1950s British Leyland double-decker bus.

“This one has a full kitchen downstairs and 20 seats upstairs,” said Chef Troy Sheller, “Which will be available in the spring.”

Not exactly a food truck, it’s the Lex Vegas Bistro Bus.

“It’s an experience,” said Sheller. “It’s supposed to change your day. It’s supposed to make you happy, and it’s supposed to give you something to talk about through your work day.”

Though they just opened, they’re pretty busy.

“Doing very well,” said Carlos Maupin, who helps his friend of 20 years in the kitchen. “We’ve got a lot of repeat customers, and feedback is going awesome over Facebook, Instagram, all of that.”

They have a pretty broad menu.

“We just started the wraps, which is amazing, the brisket Philly wrap,” Maupin satrted listing when asked. “The venison burger, with the bacon jam on it, Swiss cheese.”

And then there’s their breakfast specialty: The Gordo Burrito.

“Gordo is an endearing term,” Sheller explained, saying it’s something his Cuban wife calls him. “It kind of means ‘fat boy,’ which is I guess telling.”

Because these guys, they love their food.

“Play with your food,” said Maupin. “You know, it’s just the excitement of doing what you want to do and how you want to do it.”

Sheller simply said: “It’s what I do.”

