Man indicted for 2019 Campbell County killing

Mugshot of Codi Dunbar, accused of killing Christopher Tench in Campbell County in 2019
Mugshot of Codi Dunbar, accused of killing Christopher Tench in Campbell County in 2019(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynch Station man has been indicted for the killing of another man in November 2019.

Codi Dunbar, 28, is accused of shooting Christopher Tench of Lynchburg to death November 24.

Dunbar is charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tench was found shot to death in Pittsylvania County; the shooting is believed to have happened in Altavista during a dispute.

