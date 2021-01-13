Advertisement

Newport News man wins nearly $1M at Hampton Rosie’s

A Newport News man hit the highest Historical Horse Racing jackpot in U.S. history at a Virginia Rosie's.(Rosie's Gaming Emporium)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Newport News man hit the highest Historical Horse Racing jackpot in U.S. history Tuesday at the Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Hampton.

The man hit the $914,530.90 jackpot just before 9 p.m. while playing the Big Ea$y Money game.

The winner wanted to remain anonymous but said he plans to buy a new home for his family and a sports car for himself.

He said he had brought $100 to Rosie’s to “try his luck” and had only been playing for about 10 minutes when he hit the jackpot on a $3 wager. He said the secret to winning was being “in the right place at the right time!”

