NRV Health District provides COVID update, thousands vaccinated

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of essential workers in the New River Valley Health District have gotten their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health district says they are requesting four to five thousand doses of the vaccine in a week.

For now, they have the capacity to vaccinate about one thousand people a day.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the NRV health district director, said in Wednesday’s update so far supply has been enough —but that could change.

”I try to order a vaccine based on what I think I can accommodate in the capacity I have, but I have to schedule my clinics based on the vaccine that I get,” said Dr. Bissell.

Many of their vaccinations have been for teachers in K-12, daycare providers, and those left from phase 1A. They have been doing bulk scheduling through the school districts, which has helped move things forward.

They have begun working with those 75 and older to make sure they get vaccinated.

In the coming weeks, the district hopes to start working with pharmacies and other practices to help administer vaccinations.

Bissell says even with the vaccination, it is still important to follow COVID-19 guidelines. With college students returning for the spring semester, there could be changes in the number of cases in the area.

Vaccination phases are described in detail here. Those under age 75, even with serious medical conditions, are not eligible in Phases 1A or 1B, unless they qualify according to their place of work or of residence.

Residents also may register online at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com. If you are not eligible under Phase 1B officials says do not pre-register, by phone or online, as that may delay or prevent others from receiving the vaccine.

