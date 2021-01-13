Advertisement

NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts

The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and wants him out of the party.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses.

According to the article, McConnell told associates that he is “pleased” Democrats are working to impeach Trump.

McConnell is reportedly furious at the president for inciting a riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

One source says the two have not spoken since and that McConnell “hates” Trump.

The newspaper reports McConnell thinks an impeachment will help purge the president from the GOP.

It also says he wants to see the specific article of impeachment.

If it passes the House of Representatives, the Senate would vote on whether to convict the president, but McConnell has not said if he would do that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The clashes came after the town revealed two officers had been inside the Capitol on the day of...
Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Richlands man pleads guilty to explosives charges
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke, Montgomery county line
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
FILE - Harvard professor Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post
In this undated photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Orange County...
NTSB says electric vehicle battery fires pose risks to 1st responders
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests