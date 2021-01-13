Pulaski County Planning Commission votes 4-2 in approval of recommendation for solar farm permit

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In a 4-2 vote, the recommendation for a special use permit for a new solar power plant was approved Pulaski County planners Tuesday night.

John Travis, Dave Dean, David Clark and Doug Warren voted yes.

Melanie Lester and Andy Hall voted no to the motion.

This recommendation will proceed to the Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors will consider the matter January 25 and the final decision regarding a Special Use Permit for a solar farm use will be made at that time.

Click here for more on the concerns presented by farmers in the area.

